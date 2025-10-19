Rishad’s record-breaking show helps BD rout West Indies

DHAKA: Bangladesh players celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies’ Brandon King during the first One-day International at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—AFP

DHAKA: Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain produced a record-setting six-wicket show to help Bangladesh thrash West Indies by 74 runs in the first One-day International here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

After being sent in to bat first, Bangladesh posted a modest 207 all out and then dismissed West Indies for a paltry 133 with the 23-year-old Rishad running through the West Indies batting with his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rishad in the process became the first Bangladesh leg-spinner to bag a five-for in an ODI. Moreover, his figures of 6-35 off eight overs became the best-ever in ODIs by any Bangladesh spinner, and the second-best ODI bowling figures ever recorded for the country.

Ahead of him are two pacers who both recorded figures of 6-26, Mashrafe Mortaza against Kenya in 2006 and Rubel Hossain against New Zealand in 2012.

Brandon King posted the highest of 44 runs for West Indies but his effort was not enough for his team because of Rishad’s exceptional bowling.

Besides Rishad’s heroics, Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets for just 16 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh failed to post a good total that later proved enough.

Openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar failed were dismissed by the third over with just eight runs on the board.

However, Najmul Hossain and Towhid Hridoy then added 71 runs for the third wicket that rescued the hosts. Najmul fell for 32, but Hridoy went on to make 51 off 90 balls with the help of three fours.

Mahidul Islam, getting his first ODI cap, posted a 76-ball 46 laced with three fours.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales bagged three wickets for 48 runs.

The second and third ODI of the series will take place on Oct 21 and 23 at the same venue.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH:

Saif Hassan lbw Shepherd3

Soumya Sarkar c Chase b Seales4

Najmul Hossain lbw Pierre 32

Tawhid Hridoy c Hope b Greaves 51

Mahidul Islam b Chase 46

Mehidy Hasan c Greaves b Chase 17

Nurul Hasan c Pierre b Greaves 9

Rishad Hossain b Seales 26

Tanvir Islam not out 9

Taskin Ahmed c Athanaze b Seales0

Mustafizur Rahman run out1

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-6)9

TOTAL (all out, 49.4 overs)207

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-8 (Hassan), 2-8 (Sarkar), 3-79 (Najmul), 4-115 (Hridoy), 5-158 (Mehidy), 6-165 (Mahidul), 7-182 (Nurul), 8-198 (Rishad), 9-198 (Taskin)

BOWLING: Seales 7-0-48-3; Shepherd 7.4-1-31-1 (2w); Pierre 10-2-19-1; Chase 10-0-30-2 (1w); Motie 10-0-44-0 (2w); Greaves 5-0-32-2 (1w)

WEST INDIES:

B. King c Nurul b Rishad44

A. Athanaze lbw Rishad27

K. Carty c Saif b Rishad9

S. Hope c Nurul b Tanvir15

S. Rutherford c Nurul b Rishad0

R. Chase c Nurul b Rishad6

G. Motie lbw Mehidy3

J. Greaves c Saif b Mustafizur12

R. Shepherd c Mehidy b Mustafizur1

K. Pierre not out7

J. Seales c Mehidy b Rishad 3

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-3)6

TOTAL (all out, 39 overs)133

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-51 (Athanaze), 2-79 (Carty), 3-82 (King), 4-82 (Rutherford), 5-92 (Chase), 6-100 (Motie), 7-118 (Hope), 8-121 (Shepherd), 9-122 (Greaves)

BOWLING: Taskin 2-1-10-0; Tanvir 10-1-46-1; Mustafizur 5-0-16-2; Mehidy 10-3-16-1 (2w); Rishad 9-0-35-6 (1w); Saif 3 0 7 0 2.33

RESULT: Bangladesh won by 74 runs.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Rishad Hossain

SERIES: Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025