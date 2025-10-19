Rybakina dispatches Paolini to reach Ningbo final, boost WTA Finals bid

NINGBO: Kazakh third seed Elena Rybakina powered past Italy’s Jasmine Paolini with a clinical 6-3, 6-2 victory on Saturday to secure her place in the Ningbo Open final, keeping her hopes of qualifying for next month’s WTA Finals on track.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final on Sunday, after the Russian fourth seed beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Rybakina broke second-seeded Paolini for a 5-3 lead in the opening set before comfortably sealing it.

The pair were locked at 2-2 in the second, but Rybakina shifted gears, breaking serve to lead 3-2 and claiming the next three games to wrap up the match in one hour and 29 minutes, during which the 26-year-old fired 10 aces and 30 winners.

“I knew the match would be very tough,” Rybakina said after reaching her second final of the year. “Jasmine played really well this season. She’s a really tough opponent.

“I knew I’d need to bring my best. I’m happy I stayed focused until the end and I won it in straight sets. I’m very excited. I’ll try to bring my best [in the final]. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Paolini could have secured her ticket to next month’s season finale in Riyadh with success on Saturday. But the Italian’s defeat means the battle for the last two spots will be settled at next week’s Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo, with Mirra Andreeva also still in contention.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys have all qualified for the season-ending championship.

Alexandrova is celebrating her top-10 debut this week and moved into her fourth final of the year with victory over fellow Russian Shnaider.

In a rematch of the Monterrey final won by Shnaider earlier this season, Alexandrova benefited from 40 unforced errors from her opponent throughout the 92-minute showdown.

“I’m really happy with the result, being here in the final. I think it was a super difficult match today,” said Alexandrova, who is through to the 13th WTA final of her career.

“I have no expectations. I will go on the court tomorrow and enjoy the atmosphere and the match. I will try to do my best because she is a great player and has a really tough serve, so it will be super difficult against her.”

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025