Yasir, Aamer star in Quaid Trophy third round

ISLAMABAD: The opening day of the third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was headlined by Abbottabad’s Yasir Khan and Multan’s Aamer Yamin as the former struck an unbeaten century and the latter bagged a six-for.

Yasir struck his maiden first-class century against Islamabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad as his unbeaten 173 took Abbottabad to a strong total of 375-4 in 90 overs at stumps.

The right-handed opening batter who faced 245 balls striking 22 fours and three sixes stitched a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Bilal (33) and a 112-run fifth-wicket stand with Ahmed Khan (55) as Abbottabad piled on runs.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad batter Ali Shan (95) fell five runs short of his second first-class century after he stretched his teams innings from 47-6 to 212 all out in 61.2 overs against Multan.

Multan’s Aamer, who had a five-for om the previous round, picked 6-37 for his 11th first-class haul of five or more wickets. Multan were 85-1 in 18 overs by close of play.

In Rawalpindi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Amir Khan and Niaz Khan took three wickets each at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium as Peshawar bundled Bahawalpur out for a mere 131 in 54 overs with only Mubasir Khan offering some resistance with 48.

Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Imran then took four wickets and effected one run out to reduce Peshawar to 59-5 before Waqar Ahmed (65 not out) and skipper Mohammad Haris (33 not out) took their team to 125-5 in 31 overs at stumps.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Lahore Whites off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman (4-47) and pacer Mohammad Abbas (2-44) bowled out Sialkot for 222 in 70.5 overs.

Sialkot’s Mohsin Riaz (76) and Ayaz Tasawar (52) made 108 runs for the fourth wicket before they lost seven wickets for 50 runs. In turn, Whites were 38-2 at close of play.

Fata posted a competitive 312 all out in 77.1 overs against Karachi Blues at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar with the help of half-centuries from Mohammad Farooq (75) and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (54).

