Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security personnel guarding vaccination teams were gunned down in Swat, Nowshera and Surab. Similar attacks earlier this year in Waziristan, Mastung and Noshki claimed more lives. Each incident reminds us that the fight against polio in Pakistan is as much about defeating extremism and misinformation as it is about delivering two drops of vaccine. This month’s nationwide immunisation drive aims to reach more than 45m children under five. The campaign, running from Oct 13 to 19, comes amid a resurgence of poliovirus, with new cases detected in KP and southern Balochistan and a growing number of positive sewage samples. Despite this, the state continues to rely on exhausted, underpaid health workers and overstretched police guards who operate in fear. The killings of those who carry out this national duty expose the government’s failure to provide even basic security, let alone the moral support and compensation their families deserve.

Pakistan’s own public statements suggest a target of eradicating poliovirus transmission by the end of 2025, describing the current effort as the “final push”. Yet the global eradication strategy has been extended towards 2029 as international partners acknowledge that the virus continues to circulate in hard-to-reach and conflict-affected areas. How does the state intend to meet its 2025 ambition when vaccinators are being murdered in broad daylight and communities are still misled by conspiracy and propaganda? For decades, Pakistan has pledged to end polio, and billions have been spent on surveillance, logistics and awareness campaigns. Still, the virus endures — not because of lack of knowledge or resources, but because of poor governance, political complacency, and an unwillingness to learn from past failures. Extremist networks that vilify vaccination operate unchecked. Intelligence coordination is weak. Investigations into such attacks rarely lead to accountability. The country’s credibility before global donors and health partners is fast eroding. If Pakistan cannot guarantee the safety of those protecting its children, it cannot credibly claim that polio is on the brink of eradication. Security is not a peripheral concern — it is the foundation of success. Until we confront militancy and misinformation with conviction, the goal of polio eradication will continue to elude us.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025