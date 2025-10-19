Heavy vehicles claim lives of two bikers in city

KARACHI: Two bike riders were killed and two others injured when heavy vehicles hit them in separate incidents in the city on Saturday, police and rescue services officials said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that 37-year-old Sabir Baber was riding a motorcycle when a water bowser (KJF-6195) hit him at Liaquatabad-10 in the limits of Sharifabad police station. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The incident angered area people who set the heavy vehicle on fire, after which it was completely destroyed, said Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan. He added that it was a private company’s bowser. The driver responsible for the incident escaped from the spot. The mob also damaged a trailer (TMP-156), said a traffic police official.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed while two others were injured when a heavy vehicle hit them on M.M. Alam Road near Malir Cantonment.

Model Colony SHO Shaukat Awan told Dawn that three persons were riding the bike when the six-wheeler loaded trailer hit them. As a result, they sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where one of them was declared dead.

The officer claimed that he was present at Model Mor when the incident occurred. He rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The errant driver was arrested. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025