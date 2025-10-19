E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Fee hike at public universities subject to govt approval

Dawn Report Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that public universities will now be required to obtain official approval before increasing student fees.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Educational Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said the decision is intended to regulate fee structures at public institutions. He noted that universities often raise fees due to higher expenses, but this process will now be subject to government review.

Mr Rahoo also mentioned that the federal government has not increased grants for universities, which has led to financial pressure on these institutions. In response, the Sindh government is providing additional funding to maintain academic operations.

The minister added that a new grading system for classes 9 to 12 is under consideration. Feedback from educational boards across the province has been received, and the system will be introduced once technical matters are resolved. The proposed grading system is meant to align with international models.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

