DUHS surgical moot ends with commitment to advancing procedures

KARACHI: The second annual surgical conference concluded on Friday with a shared commitment to advancing the standards of surgical practice in Pakistan.

Hosted by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), the theme of the five-day conference was ‘Innovating the Future of Surgery: Precision, Progress, and Partnership’.

The event marked a major milestone in the country’s surgical landscape, bringing together leading surgeons, researchers and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad to explore emerging trends in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, said a press release issued here.

The conference featured six pre-conference workshops designed for junior consultants and postgraduate trainees, aimed at sharpening technical expertise and empowering young surgeons early in their careers.

Two days of live demonstrations of minimally invasive surgical procedures were led by the world-renowned master trainers. The highlights included robotic and laparoscopic colorectal surgeries performed by Prof Amjad Pervaiz Cheema and his team from Lisbon, Portugal, as well as advanced upper gastrointestinal (GI) and bariatric procedures demonstrated by Prof Ghulam Siddiq, Prof Khurshid Akhtar, and Prof Asif Chaudhary from the United Kingdom.

These sessions provided participants with not only hands-on learning, but also insights into decision-making and precision required in complex surgeries.

The scientific sessions over two days comprised keynote addresses, specialty-focused symposia, panel discussions and dialogues on medical education, training, and surgical ethics. Each segment sparked critical debate and strengthened professional networks among attendees.

Speaking at the event, Prof Sajida Qureshi, chairperson of the Department of Surgery at the DUHS, emphasised the transformative role of technology in patient care, stating: “Minimally invasive techniques are not just about innovation—they’re about transforming patient experience and redefining surgical standards.”

As Pakistan’s pioneering public-sector institution in robotic and minimally invasive cancer surgeries, the DUHS continues to revolutionise patient care through smaller incisions, faster recovery and improved surgical precision. The conference underscored the university’s leadership in advancing surgical innovation and education.

The event also marked completion of the first Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery Fellowship—a joint collaboration between the DUHS and the European Academy of Robotic Colorectal Surgery. The two-year fellowship, which included multiple training visits by international faculty, certified five fellows this year, establishing MICROS as a successful model for in-house surgical training in advanced oncological technologies.

The conference concluded on a high note, with participants departing with renewed perspectives, strengthened collaborations, and a shared commitment to advancing the standards of surgical practice in Pakistan.

The conference was attended by Prof Tariq Rafi, chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission; Dr Khalid Shaikh, chairman of the Sindh Healthcare Commission; and Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, vice chancellor of Sohail University.

At the conclusion of the event, Prof Nazli Hossain, vice chancellor of Dow university, presented shields and certificates to the speakers and participants.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025