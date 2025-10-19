JUI-F demands reopening of Safi tehsil hospital

MOHMAND: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Mohammad Arif Haqqani has called for immediate reopening of the tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Mamadgat in Safi tehsil of Mohmand district, which has been non-operational for over a year due to lack of government funding.

During a visit to the abandoned facility, Mufti Arif expressed deep concern over the suffering of thousands of residents from Safi and surrounding areas including Soran Dara, Sheikh Baba, Chamarkand, Sagi Bala, Sagi Payan, Lakaro, and Bhawata.

He stated that the closure has left a critical gap in healthcare access for the entire region.

“The provincial government has failed to release the necessary funds, leaving staff unpaid and facilities unusable,” said Arif Haqqani.

Emergency patients are being forced to travel to Bajaur or the DHQ Hospital Ghalanai, and many lose their lives on the way,” said Haqqani, adding that even DHQ Ghalanai lacked essential healthcare services.

He criticised local PTI representatives including DHO Dr. Adnan Mohmand for neglecting their responsibility to ensure basic healthcare in the district.

“If the government is unable to fund a single hospital in Mohmand, how can it claim to govern the province,” questioned the JUI leader.

He appealed to the provincial government, the chief minister, and elected representatives to honour the public’s trust and urgently allocate funds to restore THQ Mamdagat’s operations.

Maulana Hanif Zaman, who accompanied Mufti Arif, emphasised that tehsil Safi was an operation-affected area where healthcare was a lifeline, not a luxury. He warned that further delays could cost more innocent lives.

It may be mentioned here that the above mentioned hospital was outsourced but after the passage of one year no funds were allocated, therefore, the staffs on duty closed the hospital.

