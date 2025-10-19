Kohat admin to re-launch anti-polio drive

KOHAT: The deputy commissioner of Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, and chief coordinator of expanded programme for immunisation Dr Mohabat Khan decided to re-launch polio vaccination campaign for the children who could not be vaccinated during the recent drive.

The decision came at a meeting of the health department, water supply and sanitation company and the field supervisory staff, held to review the performance of the ongoing national anti-polio campaign.

It decided to resume the oral drops vaccination on October 21 and 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, the DC assessed the campaign’s overall progress, field performance and public cooperation.

He urged the parents to ensure that all children under the age of 5 received the life-saving drops.

The meeting also finalised strategies for the field monitoring, reporting and the next phase of the campaign.

GRAND JIRGA: A grand jirga of Orakzai tribal elders held at the commissioner’s house, Kohat, on Friday reaffirmed that the complete elimination of terrorist groups including Khawarij militants, remained a top priority, assuring complete support and cooperation to the police and law enforcement agencies.

The jirga decided to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the suspicious tribesmen connected to the terrorists.

The elders and community representatives pledged full support to the state, government and security institutions, pledging to maintain peace and unity in Orakzai and their readiness to make every possible sacrifice for lasting stability.

The jirga was presided over by the commissioner of Kohat division, Motasim Billah Shah, and the regional police officer, Abbas Mjeed Marwat.

They stressed the need for strong public cooperation at this critical juncture, declaring that “those facilitating anti-state elements are enemies of the nation.”

Referring to the tribesmen they said, “You are the state’s eyes and ears—your support strengthens Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025