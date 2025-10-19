Committee pushes for quality education in S. Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A meeting of the district steering committee on education was held on Friday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Upper South Waziristan Asmatullah Wazir, focusing on enhancing monitoring mechanisms, improving teacher performance, and ensuring quality education across the district.

The meeting, held at the DC office, was attended by additional DC, executive engineer (C&W), assistant commissioners Sarvekai and Ladha, district education officers (male and female), district monitoring officer, and sub-divisional education officers.

During the session, the participants reviewed reports from the previous month, covering aspects such as teacher attendance, classroom performance, infrastructure condition, and student learning outcomes. The DC expressed concern over the issues highlighted in the reports and called for immediate corrective measures.

The deputy commissioner, Asmatullah Wazir, directed the education authorities to ensure strict compliance with official attendance and performance standards, adding that discipline, accountability, and punctuality are the backbone of an effective education system.

“Quality education cannot be achieved without responsibility and monitoring. Every school must be regularly inspected, and any irregularities should be reported and addressed promptly,” the DC remarked.

He emphasised that education was the foundation of social progress and economic development, and negligence in this vital sector would not be tolerated. The DC reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening education in far-flung areas such as South Waziristan Upper, ensuring that every student received an equal opportunity to learn.

The meeting also discussed the infrastructure challenges faced by government schools, particularly shortage of furniture, clean drinking water, toilets, and boundary walls. The DC directed officials to prepare a detailed report identifying schools lacking such basic facilities so that necessary funds could be allocated on priority.

Highlighting the central role of teachers in shaping the next generation, the DC said that teachers are the nation builders and must carry out their duties with dedication and integrity.

He urged educators to focus on both academic excellence and the moral upbringing of students, so they can contribute positively to society.

The Deputy Commissioner further emphasised the importance of community participation in education.

“Education reform cannot succeed in isolation. It requires joint efforts at every level, from government officials to local communities, to ensure transparency, accountability, and lasting progress,” he said.

Toward the conclusion, the DC instructed the district education officers to devise a comprehensive and actionable plan aimed at addressing persistent challenges in the education sector.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025