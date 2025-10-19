Orakzai elders support action against terrorists

KOHAT: A jirga of Orakzai elders held at the Commissioner’s House here the other day reaffirmed its support to the security forces to completely eliminate terrorist groups in the tribal district.

The jirga decided to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the suspicious elements.

The elders and community representatives resolved to make every sacrifice for bringing lasting peace to the region.

The jirga was presided over commissioner Motasim Billah Shah. Regional police officer Abbas Mjeed Marwat was also present.

The top officials from the Kohat division stressed the need for strong public cooperation at this critical juncture, declaring: “Those facilitating anti-state elements are enemies of the nation”.

Referring to the tribesmen they said: “You are the state’s eyes and ears – your support strengthens Pakistan.”

FACILITIES SOUGHT AT HOSPITALS: Residents have demanded the ultrasound facilitiy at the women and children section of Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH) during the second and night shifts.

Speaking to Dawn, they said private hospitals were closed soon after evening, which caused immense problems to patients in availing the ultrasound facility.

The residents flayed the local lawmakers for not taking the matter seriously.

They said that national and international companies extracting oil and gas from the region should provide facilities at the local hospitals under the corporate social responsibility.

LMH medical superintendent Dr Ikram Khan could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.

However, Dr Hashim Bokhari, a former deputy medical superintendent at KDA Hospital, who also served at the LMH, told Dawn on contact that ultrasound facility was not available after 4pm at the KDA Hospital and after 7pm at LMH.

He said severe shortage of staff hindered the operations of the ultrasound facility round the clock.

Similarly, he said both the hospitals had generators, but they could not be run for want of diesel, troubling the management and the patients during power blackouts.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025