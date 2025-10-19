E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Girl dies by suicide in Chitral

A Correspondent Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

CHITRAL: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide in Parabek village of Garam Chashma valley here on Friday afternoon by shooting at herself with a rifle at her home.

An official of Lower Chitral identified the deceased as Faheema Bibi who was reportedly suffering from mental illness and tension.

He said that an inquiry had been initiated under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Codeto ascertain the real cause of death.

PTI RE-ORGANISED: The district chapter of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been reorganised as Mehtar of Chitral and MPA Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir has been named as president.

As per notification issued by the provincial president of the party, tehsil chairman of Drosh, Syed Farid Jan has been appointed as general secretary while the other office-bearers included Muhammad Qasim Khan and Gul Nawaz Khan as senior vice presidents, Muhammad Hayat Khan vice president, Naveed Ahmed Baig Kohkan deputy general secretary and Nazir Ahmed information secretary.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

