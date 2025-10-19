Writer Khaaliq Daad Umeed passes away

MALAKAND: Renowned Pashto poet, writer and prominent playwright for radio, television and stage, Khaaliq Daad Umeed, passed away at the age of 90.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral village Kooza Bazdara Palai in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand district. A large number of people, including poets, writers, radio and TV artists, relatives and locals attended his funeral.

According to his published works, Khaaliq Daad Umeed was born on September 1, 1935, in Kooza Bazdara Palai to Mian Gul Daad. He obtained Master’s degree in Pashto from the University of Peshawar in 1964 and began his career as a junior auditor in the AG office Peshawar, retiring in 1995 as a senior audit officer.

Khaaliq Daad Umeed made valuable contributions to Pashto poetry and prose. He authored more than a dozen works, including collections of poetry and scripts of well-known dramas such as Stori, Ghunchey, Kadha Pa Sar, Kashmir Jannat Nazeer, La Kho De Staa Yam, Da Nino Bat, Za Yam Mazdoor Da Watan and Durogh Rashtia. One of his books titled “Zma Ba Sa Waye” is currently in the press awaiting publication.

According to a distinguished poet and writer Dr Abasin Yousafzai, Khaaliq Daad Umeed held a unique position in Pashto satire and humor. In 1974, he wrote the first-ever Pashto drama for Pakistan Television (PTV) Peshawar Centre, a distinction that marks a milestone in the Pashto television history.

His popular drama “Durogh Rashtia” was broadcast continuously for two and a half years on PTV Peshawar and gained immense popularity among viewers.

His radio and TV plays reflect social evils, public issues, and the rich culture and traditions of Pashto society.

His satirical and humorous style played a significant role in promoting positive thinking among the public. He is survived by five daughters and three sons.

Chairman of the Pashto Department at University of Malakand, Dr Ali Khail Daryab, stated that Umeed’s death was an irreparable loss to Pashto literature, radio, TV and stage. Similarly, Bakht Rawaan Umar Khail, chairman of Marastyal Lekwal Malakand and a noted fiction writer also paid tribute to the literary contributions of the late writer.

He said that Khaaliq Daad Umeed brought a unique blend of satire, social awareness, and moral guidance to Pashto literature through his pen - creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025