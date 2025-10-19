Bikers show satisfaction over law and order situation

LOWER DIR: A group of international and local women bikers riding across northern Pakistan reached Lower Dir on Saturday and voiced satisfaction over the law and order situation as well as the freedom enjoyed by women in the country.

The motorcyclists — hailing from New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Russia, Kashmir and Lahore — told journalists upon their arrival in Timergara that Pakistan was “a totally different story” from what is portrayed abroad.

They said their journey was aimed at promoting cross-cultural understanding, documenting Pakistan’s scenic tourism potential, and encouraging women to participate in adventure sports and independent travel.

The riders noted that they had chosen to travel by road specifically to interact with local communities and experience the country “without filters”.

They praised the hospitality of the people, cultural diversity, varied climate and scenic landscape. “The heat, freezing temperatures and the bumpy roads do not matter when you are riding through such breathtaking landscapes,” one of the riders remarked.

Criticising what they termed misleading coverage in Western media, the bikers said the perception that women in Pakistan lack freedom or that security conditions are worsening was “exaggerated and far from reality”. They said they had interacted with women in different parts of northern Pakistan and found them actively engaged in education, work and daily life “with full confidence and freedom”.

CRACKDOWN: A crackdown on non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles has been stepped up across Malakand division, including Lower Dir, where the district administration, police and the excise & taxation department have jointly completed profiling of 13,000 vehicles so far.

According to excise officials, more than 500,000 NCP vehicles are currently plying roads in Malakand division. Of them, around 70,000 are in Lower Dir alone.

Officials said over 1,500 motor bargain centres were also linked with this trade, which operates outside any legal registration or tracking regime.

Excise & taxation inspector Mohammad Wakeel said the profiling exercise was aimed at bringing such vehicles under a legal framework and preventing their unlawful use. He said unregistered vehicles were also used in crimes at times, making their monitoring an urgent necessity.

