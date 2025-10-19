E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Several TLP activists remanded in police custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: Two separate anti-terrorism courts in Lahore and Sahiwal on Saturday granted physical remand of dozens of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists to police in cases related to violent protests, attacks on police and incitement to public disorder.

In Lahore, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted 11-day physical remand of 30 TLP activists to police in a case of an attack on the Shahdara police station.

The police produced the suspects before the court seeking their physical remand for 30 days.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer told the court that the TLP activists had attacked the Shahdara police station, leaving 44 people, including 20 police officials, injured.

He alleged that the suspects opened fire on law-enforcement personnel and set several vehicles ablaze outside the police station during the violent protest.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider, after reviewing the record, allowed 11-day physical remand and directed the police to produce the suspects again on Oct 29 with a progress report.

Meanwhile, in Sahiwal, a special judge of an anti-terrorism court granted five-day physical remand of several TLP activists in a case of allegedly blocking roads, pelting stones at police, and disrupting public order at Burewala Chowk in Arifwala.

The FIR registered at City Police Station Arifwala on Oct 13 nominated TLP Emir Saad Rizvi as a key suspect under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Police alleged that Rizvi’s speech, broadcast live on social media, incited party workers to block roads, shut markets and disturb public peace.

The remanded suspects include Syed Ahmed Ali, Shahid Islam, Inayat Ali and Salman Azam.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Oct 23 and directed police to produce the suspects and an investigation report.

