Three cops booked for extrajudicially killing man

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A case was registered on Saturday against three policemen for allegedly extrajudicially killing a man in the Gaddai area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the FIR, complainant Muhammad Riaz said that his son Usman worked as a labourer. He said that on the night of the incident, Usman was walking home after work when three armed individuals on a motorcycle arrived.

He claimed the accused, Ghulam Akbar Mirani (ASI), Yaqub, and Furman, were police officials and all three were in civilian clothes and armed with Klashnikovs.

The complainant said that upon seeing the officials, Usman began to run, and the armed men allegedly opened fire, with a direct shot from ASI Ghulam hitting Usman in the head. He fell to the ground and died instantly at the scene, he added.

The complainant alleged that the three men approached his son’s body on their motorcycle, inspected it, and left. A short time later, they returned with a police vehicle, loaded the body, and took it away.

Riaz had also named two eyewitnesses Muhammad Ibrahim and Khamisi, who claimed to have witnessed the entire event. The complainant accused the police officials of unjustly killing his son and demanded legal action against them.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 324, 395, 186, 353, 148, and 149 of the PPC against the accused police personnel.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025