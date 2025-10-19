E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Fresh plea moved against PM, CM’s use of funds for publicity

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: A civil miscellaneous application has been moved in the Lahore High Court on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aliya Hamza Malik challenging the alleged personal publicity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz using public resources.

The application filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique, accuses the two leaders of misusing taxpayer-funded public resources for political and personal promotion, terming it a blatant violation of Articles 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution, which guarantee fundamental human rights.

The evidence annexed with the fresh application include CT scan forms bearing pictures of the chief minister, party flags hoisted at public schools, relief bags for flood victims displaying pictures of political leaders and government advertisements featuring names and symbols of specific parties and individuals.

The application has been filed in an already pending writ petition of Ms Malik, who claims to approach the court to uphold fundamental rights, good governance and fair use of public money in line with constitutional and democratic principles.

Citing several articles of the Constitution, the application argues that such actions are contrary to the law, ethics and principles of transparent governance.

It asks the court to direct the government departments to disclose all related details under the transparency law, prohibit the personal use of public funds for political promotion and establish judicial guidelines to prevent misuse of public resources in the future.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

