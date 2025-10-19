Experts discuss floods, extremism, poetry at Multan Literary Festival

LAHORE: The second day of the three-day Multan Literary Festival’s Season 6 continued on Saturday with nine sessions on diverse topics where authors, poets, educationists, students, political leaders and civil society members shared their views.

The second day hosted topics such as Tariqi Pasandi ki Tashkeel Jadeed, Resilience in Ruins: Lessons and the Way Forward After 2025 Floods, inauguration of the Aslam Ansari Auditorium, Side Effects of Sectarianism and Extremism, Is Our Right for Women Movements Based Against Men? A Dialogue with a Star: Hina Chaudhry, Urdu and philosophy debate, extended lecture and a mushaira.

The first session of the festival featured a bookfair organised by the Gurdupesh Publications. The bookfair aimed to connect the new generation with books. Several authors, poets, and intellectuals also participated in the fair which also held an introductory ceremony of 100 books. The event was presided over by renowned author and psychologist Dr Akhtar Ali Syed. Renowned poet and journalist Raziuddin Razi said that this was a one-of-a-kind unique event in Pakistan, where authors themselves were sharing thoughts on their books and life journeys.

In the session on renowned poet and author Aslam Ansari, the moderators talked about his life, work and achievements. Mr Ansari was also the author of a Seraiki novel and a book on poetry. The Multan Arts Council auditorium was also renamed as the Aslam Ansari Auditorium as he was the founder of the council during the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto government.

A national poetic session “Kul Pakistan Mushaira” was also held during the evening session, where several poets presented their verses and also received applause from the participants.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025