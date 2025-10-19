E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Experts discuss floods, extremism, poetry at Multan Literary Festival

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: The second day of the three-day Multan Literary Festival’s Season 6 continued on Saturday with nine sessions on diverse topics where authors, poets, educationists, students, political leaders and civil society members shared their views.

The second day hosted topics such as Tariqi Pasandi ki Tashkeel Jadeed, Resilience in Ruins: Lessons and the Way Forward After 2025 Floods, inauguration of the Aslam Ansari Auditorium, Side Effects of Sectarianism and Extremism, Is Our Right for Women Movements Based Against Men? A Dialogue with a Star: Hina Chaudhry, Urdu and philosophy debate, extended lecture and a mushaira.

The first session of the festival featured a bookfair organised by the Gurdupesh Publications. The bookfair aimed to connect the new generation with books. Several authors, poets, and intellectuals also participated in the fair which also held an introductory ceremony of 100 books. The event was presided over by renowned author and psychologist Dr Akhtar Ali Syed. Renowned poet and journalist Raziuddin Razi said that this was a one-of-a-kind unique event in Pakistan, where authors themselves were sharing thoughts on their books and life journeys.

In the session on renowned poet and author Aslam Ansari, the moderators talked about his life, work and achievements. Mr Ansari was also the author of a Seraiki novel and a book on poetry. The Multan Arts Council auditorium was also renamed as the Aslam Ansari Auditorium as he was the founder of the council during the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto government.

A national poetic session “Kul Pakistan Mushaira” was also held during the evening session, where several poets presented their verses and also received applause from the participants.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Measured response
19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

THE government’s decision to shut down all Afghan refugee camps and deny any further extension for their stay ...
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...
The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....