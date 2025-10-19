Gujranwala district wins all Punjab rescue teams contest

LAHORE: A total of 37 district rescue teams from across Punjab participated in the Punjab Inter-District Rescue Teams Competition.

The closing ceremony was held at the Emergency Services Academy and Rescue Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig.

The competition included challenges such as trauma management, fire fitness, cable car and high angle rescue, water rescue, and deep well rescue.

The teams from all districts participated under the leadership of their district emergency officers and the events were evaluated by impartial, internationally trained instructors.

Gujranwala secured first position, Hafizabad stood second and Bahawalpur clinched third place in the contest.

Punjab Emergency Services Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer graced the event as the chief guest.

The event was attended by district officers, team leaders, rescuers from all over Punjab and rescue cadets under training from across Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Naseer congratulated the winning teams and also distributed prizes among the winners.

He said the purpose of organising the competition was to strengthen the capacity of the Punjab Emergency Service and improve inter-district coordination, enabling the rescuers to save maximum lives in case of any disaster or emergency.

He said the top-performing teams would represent their respective divisions in the upcoming National Rescue Challenge, starting on Oct 20 at the Rescue Academy.

Dr Naseer lauded the district officers, emphasizing that operation heads and district officers should lead from the front and serve as role models for their rescuers.

Recalling the successful journey of the emergency service from its inception to achieving UN INSARAG certification and participating in international disaster response operations in Türkiye, he said there was a time when the establishment of Rescue 1122 seemed like a dream.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025