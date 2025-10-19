Two policemen suspended for misbehaving with polio workers

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Saddar division SP Tahir Abbas Khichi suspended two constables on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with two female anti-polio vaccinators.

A police official said that the vaccinators had sent a complaint to the SP against the two suspended cops, Ahmad Hussain and Muhammad Akram. who were deputed for the polio vaccinators’ security. The vaccinators complained that the constables insulted them and also unlawfully checked vaccination records.

Meanwhile, a revenue department patwari was suspended by the Faisalabad Saddar assistant commissioner. In his order issued on Saturday, patwari Muhammad Riaz of Chak 59 RB circle was charged with negligence and non-seriousness regarding tasks assigned to him by higher authorities.

ACCIDENT: A teenager died after his motorcycle hit a tractor trolley near Chak 121 GB of Jaranwala tehsil on the Faisalabad Road on Saturday due to speeding.

Deceased Ali Hassan (17) was critically injured and was shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, a three-year old child drowned in a water pond in Chak 510 GB of Tandlianwala tehsil on Saturday. Reports said deceased Chand was playing near the pond when he suddenly slipped into the water.

ILLEGAL SCHEME: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement teams thwarted attempts to establish four alleged illegal housing schemes on Satiana Road during an operation on Saturday.

FDA DG Asif Chaudhry said that during the operation, developed structures were demolished and on-site offices were also sealed. He said that FDA had received reports that attempts were being made to establish four illegal schemes on Satiana Road, identified as City Homes, Sapphire Enclave, Blossom Avenue, and Palm City. He said the FDA team immediately launched an operation, which resulted in the demolition of illegally constructed boundary walls, fences, and other structures.

He advised the public to verify the legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investments to avoid facing any difficulty and they could contact the FDA’s Town Planning Department for information.

VISIT: A delegation of doctors from England visited the Lyallpur Museum on Saturday.

A press release said that the delegation included Diana Vaz and Jessica Emma, accompanied by Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Abu Bakr visited the museum.

Arts Council Director Maqbool Malik, Deputy Director Imran and museum officers Shahnaz Mahmood and Sajid Sattar briefed the delegation about the ten galleries of the museum and the historic importance of Faisalabad.

The guests examined the ancient artifacts and cultural highlights of Faisalabad and said that it reflected the cultural spirit of Pakistan. They said that the Lyallpur Museum was a beautiful blend of Pakistani culture, art and history free from the constraints of language or borders.

MONEY LAUNDERER HELD: A Faisalabad FIA anti-money laundering circle team claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Waqas Maseeh on Saturday.

An FIA official said that the accused was declared as PO by a FIA special court in 2024 in a case of illegal transfer of millions of rupees to Pakistan through hawala hundi.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025