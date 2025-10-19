Woman sentenced for killing husband

BAHAWALNAGAR: A local court on Saturday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment and her two friends to death for murdering her husband in Bakhshan Khan in 2024.

Chishtian Additional Sessions Judge Razaullah Khan found Naila Kausar, and her friends, Kashif and Usman Ali, guilty of killing Muhammad Sajid, an army officer, in November 2024.

According to the FIR, army officer Sajid, a resident of Chak 6 of Fordwah Bakhshan Khan, visited his hometown for a 15-day leave from his duty in Karachi. On the night of Nov 17, two burglars broke into Sajid’s residence and began plundering. When he resisted, they shot and killed him before fleeing with money and valuables.

However, when Sajid’s wife was arrested on suspicion, she informed the police that the crime was staged by her and her companions murdered Sajid on her orders, making the incident look like a robbery.

During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the three accused, which established their involvement in the murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on each of the convicts.

ELECTROCUTED: A young man was electrocuted to death when he touched a machine while filling a vehicle with fuel at an illegally set up oil agency in the outskirts of Fort Abbas here on Saturday.

A report issued by the Khichiwala police station on Saturday stated that Asad Iqbal (25) from Bahawalnagar worked at the oil agency of Ali Kharal located at Chak 184-7R of Fort Abbas.

The report said Asad was electrocuted when he touched the filling machine, which had malfunctioned due to over-voltage, and he died on the spot.

Civil Defence sources toldDawnthat not only was the said oil agency operating illegally, but hundreds of other oil agencies in the district had been doing so for several years. No Civil Defence official was available for comments.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025