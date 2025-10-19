E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Residents to petition IHC against garbage dumping near Sabzi Mandi

Ikram Junaidi Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The residents of I-10 and I-11 sectors have announced their decision to approach Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the dumping of garbage of the federal capital near Sabzi Mandi, saying the practice has made living in the area unbearable.

The announcement was made after the decision of the Environment Protection Tribunal which, while hearing a contempt petition, claimed that it cannot take any action.

“If we would have known that the environmental protection tribunal is not going to take any practical step to implement its own decision, we would have moved to IHC instead of filing the contempt application,” Advocate High Court Saifullah Awan told Dawn.

It is worth mentioning that in 2023 Advocate Awan filed a complaint with the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and later submitted another application to the director general Pak-EPA, but no one paid attention. After being disappointed, he filed a petition with the Environment Protection Tribunal, as thousands of residents of around 3,000 houses were suffering.

In its judgement [available with Dawn], the tribunal declared that the CDA had established an illegal dumping site. It directed the CDA to consult residents and remove the garbage.

However, the CDA did nothing, so Advocate Awan filed a contempt application with the tribunal.

According to a decision of the tribunal, the CDA claimed that the tribunal under Section 21(8) of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 had no power of contempt of court proceedings and said such powers were vested with only high courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“In view of the above discussion, the instant petition is contempt petition under Contempt of Court Act, 2012, it is not maintainable, as such, the instant petition is hereby dismissed,” the decision announced on October 17 stated.

Advocate Awan said that after consultation with the residents he had decided to approach IHC and expressed the hope that they will get relief.

A resident of the sector, Shahid Nazir, told Dawn that the dumping had led to a rise in allergies and other diseases.

“Every day, several trucks bring garbage to the dumping site in front of I-10/1. If ten trucks dump waste, only about five pick it up, causing the garbage piles to keep growing.

When we asked CDA officials why the waste was being dumped here, they said the authority had agreements with two private companies. We questioned why they didn’t take it directly out of the city, but received no satisfactory response,” he said.

Mr Nazir added that a large departmental store (Metro) was located on one side of the dumping area and the fruit and vegetable market on the other.

“We residents have been suffering but it is unfortunate that no one is taking notice,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

