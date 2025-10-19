E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Man held for flying drone near sensitive installation in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday arrested a man for filming a sensitive area adjacent to Faisal Mosque with a drone camera.

According to police, a case has been registered against the suspect at the Margalla police station.

A police officer told Dawn that the district administration had imposed a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the capital on July 18.

“The man was found violating the ban by filming videos and taking photos with a drone,” the officer said.

According to the FIR, a police team on duty in the Faisal Mosque area spotted the man operating a drone to film the mosque and its adjacent sensitive area.

The police immediately apprehended him and used the remote control to land the drone.

The drone camera, identified as a Mini-4 model, along with four batteries, was confiscated.

After registration of the case, the suspect was taken into custody for further investigation and verification of his background.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

