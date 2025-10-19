E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Three siblings killed in motorway accident

Our Correspondent Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

TAXILA: Three siblings lost their lives, while six other members of their family were injured in a traffic accident on Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway (M-14) near the Turap interchange in the Jand police limits on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 and National Highways and Motorway Police, the dead and injured belonged to the same family and were going in a car from their native town of Essa Khail in Mianwali to Islamabad.

Sources said the accident occurred after the driver of the car fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into a container. As a result, Kamran Khan, his brother Imran Khan and sister Mashal Khan died on the spot.

Six others on board the car, including three children, were injured with four of them stated to be in critical condition.

The injured were identified as 11-year-old Mobeen Khan, eight-year-old Kamal Khan, five-year-old Meena Khan (children of Imran Khan), three-year-old Ameera Khan, 32-year-old Ayesha Imran and Maria Khan, 25.

Meanwhile, Jand police arrested a man on Saturday on the charge of abducting a teenage girl.

According to police sources, the father of the girl, a resident of Jabba village, lodged a written complaint with the police stating that his 16-year-old daughter went missing from his home on October 6.

The police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

