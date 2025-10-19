Academic leaders call for skills-based curricula, holistic reform

ISLAMABAD: The Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) hosted the School Leaders’ Conference, bringing together educators, policymakers and academic experts from across the region.

Managing Director of OUP Pakistan Arshad Saeed Husain, in his welcome address, said: “Schools must prioritise skills-based curricula, robust teacher development, contemporary pedagogy, holistic learning, and digital competence, only then can we equip students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

“Oxford University Press will continue to be on this journey with you. We bring our heritage of excellence, our commitment to teacher development, and our belief that every child in Pakistan deserves learning that is engaging, rigorous, and humane,” he said.

According to a statement, the conference, themed “Empowering Learners for Impact”, featured a strong lineup of education leaders and panelists, including Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Dr Shoaiba Mansoor, Dr Tabassum Naz, Aien Shah, Bugra Ozler, Hassan Sattar, and Raheel Sajjad. They shared their perspectives on how innovation and collaboration can drive meaningful change in schools.

Director of Impact and Learning Design, OUP, Dr Penelope Woolf, stated, “At Oxford University Press, we are committed to developing educational solutions that deliver real impact in the most effective way possible.

By combining the best in research-informed learning design and pedagogy with our extensive educational experience and expertise globally, we develop products and services that will support teachers, advance knowledge and learning, and deliver the best educational outcomes for all.”

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Media Studies, Art and Design, Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Lahore School of Economics, shared his perspective on educational leadership. “Schools must become enabling spaces where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking are encouraged, and every student’s potential is recognised and celebrated. Such spaces can only be created by reflective teachers who act as the real change-makers, and we must invest in their professional growth to create a sustainable impact,” he added.

Deputy Education Advisor, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Pakistan, Dr Shoaiba Mansoor, expressed, “Education is the most powerful tool for shaping a better future, and school leaders are the torchbearers of this change. By empowering learners, we are not just preparing students for exams; we are preparing them to lead, innovate, and create impact.”

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025