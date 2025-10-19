Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress on T-Chowk flyover project

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday conducted an early morning inspection of the T-Chowk flyover project to review the pace, quality and overall progress of construction work on one of the capital’s key infrastructure developments.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing from project officials on various stages of the flyover’s construction.

He was informed that all piling, pile caps, and girder casting work had been completed, marking a major milestone in the project’s timeline, while 60 per cent of the protective wall construction had also been finalised.

The interior minister expressed satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the executing agencies for maintaining momentum on the project. However, he emphasised that quality must not be compromised at any stage of construction.

“The T-Chowk Flyover Project should be completed within the stipulated timeframe and to the highest standards. There will be no compromise on quality in any development work,” Naqvi asserted.

He further directed the concerned departments to ensure comprehensive planning for the project’s completion, keeping in view the future expansion of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, one of the country’s busiest traffic arteries. The minister also instructed that landscaping and horticulture be carried out around the flyover to give the area a more attractive and environmentally friendly appearance.

Highlighting the project’s importance, Naqvi said the T-Chowk Flyover would significantly ease traffic congestion and provide signal-free access to the federal capital for commuters arriving from the GT Road and adjoining areas.

“Public convenience and service are our top priorities. Projects like this are meant to improve citizens’ daily lives and facilitate smooth connectivity,” he said.

Officials accompanying the minister assured that the project was progressing according to the approved timeline and would be completed within the given deadline.

The visit was attended by the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, CDA members, and other senior officials, who briefed the minister on safety measures, traffic management, and ongoing coordination between relevant departments.

Once completed, the T-Chowk Flyover Project is expected to transform one of the capital’s busiest entry points by reducing travel time, improving road safety, and enhancing the overall urban landscape of the area.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025