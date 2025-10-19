Pakistan to host first Bariatric summit next week

ISLAMABAD: As complications related to obesity continue to rise across the country, arrangements have been made to host Pakistan’s first-ever Bariatric summit in the federal capital.

The conference is being organised by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in collaboration with the International Bariatric Club (IBC).

Scheduled for next week, the summit will bring together leading national and international surgeons to discuss the latest advances in metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Bariatric surgery, a set of procedures that help patients manage obesity and related conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, has become an important medical tool to address the global surge in metabolic disorders.

The summit will highlight obesity management and explore its relevance to Pakistan’s healthcare system.

According to a statement, to mark 10 years of bariatric surgery at Pims, two pre-summit master classes will be held on October 24 and 25, featuring live surgeries and hands-on training sessions.

The Bariatric Surgery Master Classes will pay tribute to Dr Robert Rutledge (1951–2025), pioneer of the Mini Gastric Bypass, with live demonstrations and discussions led by Professor Aatif Inam Shami and Dr Burhanul Haq.

Led by Dr Saniea Majid (USA), President of the ASMBS TREO Foundation, the second session will highlight the achievements and leadership of women, aiming to create a more comfortable work environment for female surgeons.

Pims Executive Director Dr Rana Imran Sikander said, “Under the leadership of Professor Aatif Inam Shami, Pims is playing a pioneering role in promoting and advocating obesity management through bariatric surgery. IBC is the leading global organisation that holds multiple events internationally, with its annual congress at Christ Church College, Oxford University.”

Professor Aatif Inam Shami, pioneer bariatric surgeon and founder of the Pakistan Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (PSMBS), said it will be the first-ever ACCME-accredited educational activity on metabolic and bariatric surgery in Pakistan.

“Thanks to the support of Dr Haris Khwaja, 48 multidisciplinary experts will be participating in the summit. Dr Haris, a British bariatric surgeon of Pakistani origin at Westminster Hospital Chelsea, UK, is also the founding director of IBC, affiliated with Oxford University,” he added.

Meanwhile, Professor Tanwir Khaliq, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, appreciated the efforts to bring one of the most prestigious academic organisations to the doorstep of the Pakistani medical community.

