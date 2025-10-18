From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Steel mission

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan, after ... examining the report of the United States Steel Exports Company’s Mission, have generally accepted their recommendations made therein, says a Press note issued on Tuesday [Oct 17]. ...

It may be recalled that the United States Steel Exports Company, at the request of the Minister for Economic Affairs, Government of Pakistan, sent out to Pakistan in November 1949 a mission for the purpose of surveying the kind and quality of steel required by Pakistan’s economy and recommending to the Government ... the most effective methods of obtaining those requirements within a minimum expenditure of foreign exchange. The Mission has estimated Pakistan’s requirements for the ... period up to 1953 at 2,60,000 tons per annum rising to 6,00,000 tons per annum in 70 years. The Government ... is in general agreement with these estimates.

[Meanwhile, as reported by a correspondent in Karachi,] wheat export to foreign countries, will be suspended pending the assessment of losses due to the flood havoc in the Punjab, it is reliably learnt. An official announcement is expected today [Oct 18].

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025