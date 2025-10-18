E-Paper | October 18, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Zionism as racism

News agencies Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:46am

UNITED NATIONS: Following a long … debate the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) voted … to accept the submission of a new draft resolution under which the General Assembly would determine that Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination. By its action, the committee decided that the new proposal would replace an amendment — originally sponsored by Cuba, Democratic Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Syria — which would have inserted several references to Zionism in a draft resolution on implementation of the programme for the decade of action to combat racism and racial discrimination.

This decision was taken by a … vote of 75 including Pakistan in favour… . Another … resolution … condemned the policies of NATO members and other countries which encouraged the “racist regimes of Southern Africa and elsewhere” to suppress efforts at self-determination. The resolution, approved by 106 votes to one (Israel) … also strongly condemned all governments which did not recognise the “right of self-determination and independence of peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation notably the peoples of Africa and the Palestinian people.”

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

