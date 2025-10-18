E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Rosy promises

A FRIEND living in a remote village in Punjab recently shared his heart-breaking story. He owned a small piece of land in his village. Inspired by a cousin’s social media posts from London, he convinced his parents to send him abroad.

Owing to his desperation, his parents sold their house and borrowed money from relatives to fulfil their son’s dream. The consultant painted a rather rosy picture, promising that my friend would easily earn enough to cover his education, support his family, and even save. But, as could be expected, the reality was grim and cruel.

After paying a hefty consultation fee, my friend did reach London only to find himself struggling for odd jobs, unable to meet even his university expenses. Today, he is trapped in debt and living a life full of regrets.

Such stories are not isolated ones; they are multiplying. The illusion created by so-called consultants and fake online lifestyles are together destroying the future of our youth.

It is time to regulate the activities of such consultants, and create awareness in society before more dreams are shattered.

Muhammad Anique Butt
Lahore

