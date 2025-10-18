CULTURAL FESTIVAL: The Kech Cultural Festival, held in Turbat recently, aimed at promoting learning amid difficult circumstances. Thousands of people visited the festival and the overall sales of books was much higher than was the case last year, showcasing the love of books the young have in the province. The festival once again established the fact that people at large have a serious inclination towards peace. They reject unrest and violence in the province. While cultural festivals alone cannot mould the destiny of the province, such events must be promoted on regular basis in order to increase awareness among people, particularly the youth.

WOMEN-ONLY RIDES: Many women in Pakistan feel unsafe during their commute while using ride-hailing services due to possible harassment by male drivers. Such safety concerns have forced countless women to avoid these services altogether, limiting their freedom of movement. It is time for the relevant companies to launch a women-only version of their apps. Such an initiative would not only ensure safer commutes, but also open employment opportunities for women seeking financial independence. As such, a women-exclusive service would set an inspiring example for many other companies, showing that corporate social responsibility (CSR) and women’s empowerment can go hand in hand.

An ORDER IGNORED: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had imposed a fine of Rs50 million on the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) last year, and has now directed the company to pay Rs100,000 daily until it stops illegal loadshedding. On the ground, however, nothing has changed, and people continue to face excessive outages without any advance notice. People want action from Nepra, not mere rulings. If Nepra’s decisions are not implemented with full force, what hope is left for the consumers?

