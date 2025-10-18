Polish court rules against sending Ukrainian Nord Stream suspect to Germany

WARSAW: A Polish court ruled on Friday against handing over a Ukrainian suspect wanted by Germany in connection with the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions and ordered his immediate release from detention.

Although Warsaw had said the decision over whether Volodymyr Z. should be transferred to Germany was one for the courts alone, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier this month that handing him over was not in Poland’s interest.

Tusk said the problem was not that the undersea pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany, were blown up in September 2022, but that they were built at all.

“The person being prosecuted, if he was the perpetrator, is entitled to functional immunity, which covers an act committed in connection with his activities for the Ukrainian state,” judge Dariusz Lubo­wski said in his verdict.

“If Ukraine was indeed the organiser of this act of aggression, then only Ukraine can be held responsible for this event.”

Ukraine has denied inv­olvement in the explosions.

“Polish court denied ext­radition to Germany of a Ukrainian national...And rightly so. The case is clo­sed,” Tusk said on X following the verdict.

