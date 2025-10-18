US puts plan to reduce ship emissions in troubled waters

LONDON: An international plan to cut emissi­ons from ships hung in the balance on Friday as the United States urged countries to reject it and oil pro­ducers pushed for a delay.

The London-based Int­ernational Maritime Organsation (IMO), which is the shipping body of the United Nations, voted in April for a global pricing system to help curb greenhouse gases.

But increased divisions have emerged this week at meetings leading up to Friday’s follow-up vote.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the proposed global carbon tax on shipping was a “scam” after the United States withdrew from IMO negotiations in April.

A Russian delegate described current proceedings as “chaos” as he addressed the plenary on Friday after talks had lasted until the early hours.

Russia joined major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in voting against the carbon-reduction measure in April, arguing it would harm the economy and food security.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dom­inguez, representing 176 member states, said on Friday that he hoped there would be no repeat of how the week’s discussions had gone.

Trump outraged

Since returning to power in January, Trump has reversed Washington’s course on climate change, denouncing it as a “scam” and encouraging fossil fuel use by deregulation.

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organisation is voting in London this week to pass a global carbon tax,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping,” he added, urging countries to vote against it.

The United States this week advocated changing the voting process to give more weight to abstentions, a proposal that was being considered on Friday.

Washington also threatened to impose sanctions, visa restrictions and port levies on those supporting the Net Zero Framework (NZF), the first global carbon-pricing system.

Liberia and Saudi Arabia called for Friday’s vote to be postponed.

“We agree with the United States that it’s important these conversations are brought to light,” a Saudi representative said.

Ahead of this week’s London gathering, a majority 63 IMO members that in April voted for the plan had been expected to maintain their support and to be joined by others to formally approve the NZF.

Argentina, which in April abstained from the vote, has said it will now oppose the deal.

Leading up to Friday’s decision — China, the European Union, Brazil, Britain and several other members of the IMO — reaffirmed their support.

The Net Zero Fund requires ships to progressively reduce carbon emissions from 2028, or face financial penalties.

