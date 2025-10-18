Bolton charged with mishandling classified information

GREENBELT: John Bolton, the national security hawk and former adviser to Donald Trump who has become one of the U.S. president’s biggest critics, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of mishandling classified information.

Bolton, who was indicted on Thu­r­sday, is the third of Trump’s promin­ent critics to face prosecution in rec­ent weeks, as the U.S. president disp­enses with decades-long norms des­i­g­ned to insulate federal law enf­­­­­orcement from political pressures.

Bolton, wearing a dark blue suit and maroon tie, did not speak with reporters as he arrived at the courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, to surrender. “Not guilty, your honor,” Bolton, 76, said in court. He was released on his own recognizance, and a hearing in the case is scheduled for November 21.

The indictment alleges that Bolton shared sensitive information with two of his relatives for possible use in a book he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders.

Bolton’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Bolton did not unlawfully share or store any information.

Trump, a Republican who campaigned for the presidency on a vow of retribution after facing a slew of legal woes once his first term in the White House ended in 2021, has actively pressured his attorney general, Pam Bondi, to bring charges against his perceived adversaries.

That included pushing the Justice Department to bring charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, even driving out a prosecutor he deemed to be moving too slowly in doing so.

Bolton served as White House nat­ional security adviser during Trump’s first term, before emerging as one of the president’s most vocal critics. Bolton, also a former US ambassador to the United Nations, described Trump as unfit to be president in a memoir he released last year.

The investigation of Bolton was opened in 2022, predating the Trump administration. Inside the Justice Department, the case is viewed as stronger than the prosecutions of Comey and James, according to those familiar with the matter.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025