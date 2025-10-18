Suspected robber shot dead in Korangi ‘encounter’

KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down in an alleged encounter in Korangi early on Friday morning, police said.

Korangi SHO Adeel Afzal added that a patrolling police party instructed pillion riders to stop for checking in the D-35 area.

However, the suspects resorted to firing in their bid to flee. Police returned fire, after which one suspect was arrested in a wounded condition but died while being taken to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Badarul Islam alias Somia. One 30-bore pistol was recovered from his custody. His accomplice managed to escape along with the bike.

The deceased had a past criminal record as there were over one dozen FIRs registered against him at different police stations pertaining to multiple crimes, said the officer.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025