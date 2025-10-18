E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Passerby killed as building collapses after gas cylinder blast

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: A passerby was killed and five others were injured when the front portion of a two-storey building collapsed, and debris struck them following a gas cylinder explosion in the New Karachi area on Friday evening, police and rescuers said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the cylinder blast occurred inside a building in Rajpar Mohalla of Ayub Goth. Due to the impact of the blast, the front elevation of the building collapsed, and debris hit six people.

They were injured and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced Irfan Asghar, 25, dead. He was passing through the area when the accident occurred.

The injured were identified as Kamran Haider, 12; Asif Kamal, 40; Zubair Dilber, 25; Zaib Husain; and an unidentified man in his early 20s.

Regarding the blast, Mr Khan said it occurred in a ground-plus-two-storey building.

He added that the building was damaged up to 50 per cent, with its front elevation completely destroyed. No one sustained burn wounds, as the injuries were caused by falling debris from the building’s cemented structure.

He said there could be multiple reasons behind the blast, such as a substandard-quality cylinder or over-pressurisation. Additionally, a human error, like the lighting of a match, might have triggered the explosion.

The building’s occupants were seen blaming each other for the incident. Residents claimed the blast occurred inside a shop on the ground floor, while the shopkeeper insisted it happened in the residential portion.

However, Sohrab Goth SHO Mumtaz Marwat told Dawn that it was not a cylinder blast but rather a gas leakage explosion. According to initial findings by the Bomb Disposal Squad, rooms were filled with gas, which triggered the explosion.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

