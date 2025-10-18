KARACHI: The Sindh health department, in collaboration with the Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi (HWSK), has launched the annual Hemophilia Prophylaxis Therapy programme for the fiscal year 2025–26 at the Haemophilia Treatment Centre in Nazimabad.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Durenaz Jamal, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority secretary.

Under the programme, 42 children, including two with Haemophilia B, will receive regular prophylactic therapy to prevent life-threatening bleeds and complications.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025