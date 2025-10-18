E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Armed clash claims man’s life

A Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

LARKANA: An armed clash between two rival groups left a man dead, and his brother and their female relative wounded in Bado Jalbani village near Ratodero town on Thursday evening. The rivals, belonging to the Jalbani clan, engaged in a gun fight over a piece of land, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amir Bakhsh Jalbani, who died on the spot. His brother, Bhoral, and a relative, Ms Bakhtawar, 65, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the Ratodero Taluka Hospital for emergency treatment and then referred to the Trauma Centre at the Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana, due to their precarious condition.

Wahid Bakhsh alias Naban Jalbani, a relative of the victims, said the bone of contention was a large tract of 900-acre land actually belonging to the Abro community and allegedly occupied by some Jalbanis.

In another incident, a vegetable seller, Ayaz Detho, allegedly axed to death his wife, Naseeban Detho, 32, in Juriyo Chandio village, located on the outskirts of Larkana, and took away the couple’s two children.

The victim’s mother, Kulsoom Detho, told journalists that Ayaz killed her daughter over a dispute pertaining to purchase of a house for the couple. She said he took away Qadeer, 8, and Kinza, 7.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

