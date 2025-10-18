Action ordered against schools denying free education

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Friday ordered private schools to give 10per cent admissions to the children of financially constrained persons and provide them education free of cost.

A twomember constitutional bench, comprising Justices Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Riazat Ali Sahar, passed the order on a petition filed by Advocate Mehtab Ahmed Shar.

The judges expressed displeasure at private schools’ failure to provide free education to children of the poor and ordered the education department and the Directorate of Private Institutions to inspect all schools across the province within three months.

They said that registration of the schools, which did not follow the law, would be suspended or cancelled.

The education department had been directed to set up a transparent monitoring system for the enforcement of the law.

The court reminded in the order that under Article 25A of the Constitution, it was responsibility of both the state and the private institutions to provide free education to every child from ages five to 16.

Court wants enforcement of ban on heavy vehicles along Mehran Highway

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for Nov 10.

Court wants ban on heavy vehicles enforced

The bench ordered chief secretary of Sindh to form a committee of representatives of relevant departments to ensure implementation of ban on entry of heavy and overloaded vehicles onto Mehran Highway.

The bench, comprising Justices Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Riazat Ali Sahar, passed the directive on a petition filed by Advocate Abdul Baqi Jan Kakar.

The judges expressed displeasure over dilapidated condition of Mehran Highway and the administration’s failure to enforce the ban.

Justice Sangi said that indifference to the protection of citizens’ lives and freedom would not be tolerated. Permanent police checkpoints should be established at all entry and exit points, he said.

The bench directed the works & services department to prepare a detailed report on repair, maintenance and widening of the highway and submit it to the court.

It asked the chief secretary of Sindh to constitute a highlevel committee consisting of representatives of the departments of transport, works, traffic police and district administration to ensure implementation of the orders and public safety.

DIGs and Transport Secretary were also direc­ted to personally appe­ar and submit reports on next date of hearing on Nov 3.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025