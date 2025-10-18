Lower Dir elders back security institutions for peace in region

LOWER DIR: Elders and tribal leaders from Sultan Khel Dara, Kair Dara, and Jilar Roghano Dara areas of Upper Dir district on Friday held a joint jirga with security forces to discuss the prevailing tension along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The jirga participants voiced deep concern over the recent incidents of cross-border firing and infiltration attempts from the Afghan side, which have caused anxiety among residents of the border areas. They said the local population fully supported the country’s security institutions in safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace in the region.

The elders were led by Malik Fazal Raziq, Malik Rozamin Khan, former nazim of UC Jilar Hussain Ahmad, and Shamsul Islam Shams.

The jirga members assured the security officials that the local tribes stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in defending the border and thwarting any hostile activities from across the border. They urged the government to ensure the dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals, illegally residing in Pakistan, saying the ongoing border tension underscored the need for strict regulation of cross-border movement.

The participants paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who fought bravely during recent border skirmishes, lauding their sacrifices for national security.

The jirga concluded with special prayers for the safety, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan and for lasting peace in the border regions.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025