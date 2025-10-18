E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Lower Dir elders back security institutions for peace in region

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

LOWER DIR: Elders and tribal leaders from Sultan Khel Dara, Kair Dara, and Jilar Roghano Dara areas of Upper Dir district on Friday held a joint jirga with security forces to discuss the prevailing tension along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The jirga participants voiced deep concern over the recent incidents of cross-border firing and infiltration attempts from the Afghan side, which have caused anxiety among residents of the border areas. They said the local population fully supported the country’s security institutions in safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace in the region.

The elders were led by Malik Fazal Raziq, Malik Rozamin Khan, former nazim of UC Jilar Hussain Ahmad, and Shamsul Islam Shams.

The jirga members assured the security officials that the local tribes stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in defending the border and thwarting any hostile activities from across the border. They urged the government to ensure the dignified repatriation of Afghan nationals, illegally residing in Pakistan, saying the ongoing border tension underscored the need for strict regulation of cross-border movement.

The participants paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who fought bravely during recent border skirmishes, lauding their sacrifices for national security.

The jirga concluded with special prayers for the safety, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan and for lasting peace in the border regions.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...