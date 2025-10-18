Kundi rules out talks with ‘anti-state elements’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Police Training Centre here on Friday, where he was briefed by district police officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on the recent terrorist attack.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Mr Kundi made it clear that there would be no dialogue with those who rejected Pakistan’s Constitution and challenged the state’s writ. He said that an operation against terrorist elements had become inevitable and emphasised the need for a ‘national peace operation’ to restore lasting stability in the country.

He stated that peace required unity among the political leadership, the military, and the people. “A meeting chaired by the prime minister with all four provincial chief ministers is being held soon, where key decisions on national security and counterterrorism operations are expected,” he added.

Mr Kundi said some groups refused to accept the law and the state, and the government would act against them in accordance with the law rather than engage in negotiations.

Highlighting the province’s challenges, he noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered the most from terrorism. “The merged districts hold vast oil and gas reserves that can only be developed if stability is ensured,” he said.

The governor added that companies such as OGDCL and others were willing to invest in these areas, but sustainable peace was essential for such initiatives. He revealed that one of the attackers involved in the recent Police Training School assault was a local resident, while the others were Afghan nationals. “The attackers maintained direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan,” he said, alleging India and Israel were using Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan.

Mr Kundi disclosed that he recently held an informal meeting with the newly-elected Chief Minister Shohail Afridi and a PTI delegation. “With time, matters will settle down, and the centre will work with the PTI government for the province’s development,” he said.

He added issues between Islamabad and the provincial government should be resolved through dialogue.

Praising JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mr Kundi said the veteran leader always believed in the political process.

Mr Kundi also met with the families of the martyrs of the Police Training Centre attack and offered his condolences. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police, saying, “Our brave police personnel laid down their lives to protect Dera Ismail Khan from a major tragedy.”

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025