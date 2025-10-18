Officials directed to fast-track sewerage, water supply schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sought completion of all sewerage and water supply development schemes within the shortest possible time and directed the officers concerned to make all-out efforts in this regard.

A special meeting to review the pace of ongoing Wasa schemes under the Punjab Development Programme was held here on Friday.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes and the measures to ensure their timely completion.

Punjab Wasa Director General Tayyab Fareed informed the participants that work on 36 development schemes across 14 districts was underway. He said that 13 schemes had already been approved by the Punjab Development Working Party, while three additional schemes had been submitted for approval.

“The PC-1s of various schemes will be completed at the earliest to ensure execution and completion within the stipulated timeframe. The schemes include installation of drainage and water supply systems, construction of stormwater drains, footpaths, and other necessary infrastructure across multiple districts,” said Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, while presiding over the meeting.

According to the housing department spokesperson, a smart execution plan was being implemented to ensure completion of the development works before the next monsoon season. The plan aimed to save both time and resources through efficient coordination and round-the-clock operations, he said.

The spokesperson said that during night hours, reduced traffic on roads would help speed up the work process, while safety of citizens’ lives and property remained the government’s top priority. A robust monitoring mechanism was also established to track the pace of work during both day and night shifts separately. The decision was taken in line with the chief minister’s directions to facilitate the public and accelerate development across the province, the spokesperson added.

DC VIST: Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza, along with officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Wasa conducted a detailed review of the administrative affairs of various areas of Allama Iqbal Town tehsil, including Ali Town, Johar Town, and Canal Road.

During the visit, the DC observed that while there had been significant improvement in arrangements on the city’s main thoroughfares, there was an urgent need to further improve cleanliness arrangements in the inner city’s streets/neighborhoods and residential areas.

He issued special instructions to LWMC officials, telling them to make the cleaning system effective to facilitate citizens. Furthermore, taking public complaints into account, the MCL was directed to take immediate and necessary steps to ensure the removal of the illegal presence of cattle from residential areas, in order to promote a clean and healthy environment.

The DC also directed Wasa officials to resolve sewerage issues and the shortage of manhole covers on a priority basis, as these were critical for the convenience and safety of citizens.

The DC emphasised that the foremost priority of the district administration was the immediate resolution of public issues and the provision of the best municipal services without discrimination. He said that all concerned departments must ensure the completion of necessary arrangements and practical steps to achieve this goal.

