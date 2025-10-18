LHC seeks replies from govt, police on TLP pleas

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought replies from the Punjab government and police on three separate petitions by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) seeking return of bodies of its workers allegedly killed during a law enforcement operation in Muridke, medical treatment for those injured and possession of its headquarter.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petitions, which also claimed that over 600 TLP workers had been killed in the law enforcement operation at Muridke while Emir Saad Rizvi and his younger brother also sustained bullet injuries.

Advocate Usman Naseem appeared on behalf of the party and argued that the workers were holding a peaceful march in Muridke when the government launched an operation against them, resulting in the death of the activists.

He said the government did not hand over the bodies of those killed in the operation despite repeated requests. He claimed that the party had waited for 26 hours for negotiations before the crackdown began.

He asked the court to direct the authorities to return the bodies of the alleged killed workers and ensure proper medical treatment of the injured activists at government hospitals.

The judge directed the respondents to furnish replies by Oct 23.

Representing another petition, the lawyer stated that the Masjid Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen in Yateem Khana, the party’s headquarters, had been illegally sealed by the administration. He said hundreds of worshippers had been deprived of their right to offer prayers in the mosque.

He asked the court to order the unsealing of the mosque and allow worshippers to resume prayers.

The judge issued a notice to the Lahore assistant commissioner (City), for submission of a detailed reply by Oct 24.

REMAND: An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted a 10-day physical remand of 19 activists of TLP to the police in two separate cases violence.

Duty Judge Irfan Haider conducted the proceedings as police produced the suspects before the court.

Baghbanpura police investigating officer Muhammad Alam sought a 30-day remand of 11 suspects for interrogation.

However, after examining the case record, the judge allowed a 10-day remand instead.

Similarly, Nawab Town police presented eight suspects before the court and sought their 30-day remand.

However, the judge allowed physical remand for eight days and directed the police to produce the suspects again on Oct 25.

The suspects are facing charges under terrorism provisions for allegedly participating in violent protests, attacking police personnel and damaging private and public property.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025