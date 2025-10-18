E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Judicial Complex sealed on court order

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: In view of the damage caused to the 10-storey LDA Judicial Complex in a fire on Thursday, the district & sessions judge has sealed the building to prevent unauthorised access and protect the evidence.

“To prevent any unauthorised access, tampering or removal of material evidence, it is hereby ordered that the entire building shall remain sealed with immediate effect and shall not be opened or accessed by any unauthorised person until further orders,” says a notification issued by the office of the sessions judge.

It states considering the safety hazards, structural damage and ongoing rescue/assessment operations, it became imperative to preserve the site for official inspection, technical evaluation and investigation.

Through another notification, the sessions judge notified temporary relocation of 69 courts until the restoration of the damaged building or until further order.

A fire had erupted at the first floor of LDA Judicial Complex, which houses civil courts, adjacent to Aiwan-i-Adl on Thursday morning, destroying case records, official documents and furniture.

The fire extensively damaged the first four floors with partial harm to the fifth floor.

The cause of the fire has not been determined so far while a formal inquiry has been launched into the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...