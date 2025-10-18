Judicial Complex sealed on court order

LAHORE: In view of the damage caused to the 10-storey LDA Judicial Complex in a fire on Thursday, the district & sessions judge has sealed the building to prevent unauthorised access and protect the evidence.

“To prevent any unauthorised access, tampering or removal of material evidence, it is hereby ordered that the entire building shall remain sealed with immediate effect and shall not be opened or accessed by any unauthorised person until further orders,” says a notification issued by the office of the sessions judge.

It states considering the safety hazards, structural damage and ongoing rescue/assessment operations, it became imperative to preserve the site for official inspection, technical evaluation and investigation.

Through another notification, the sessions judge notified temporary relocation of 69 courts until the restoration of the damaged building or until further order.

A fire had erupted at the first floor of LDA Judicial Complex, which houses civil courts, adjacent to Aiwan-i-Adl on Thursday morning, destroying case records, official documents and furniture.

The fire extensively damaged the first four floors with partial harm to the fifth floor.

The cause of the fire has not been determined so far while a formal inquiry has been launched into the incident.

