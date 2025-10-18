Case of kidnap of newborn girl, who later died Woman directed to pay Rs8.1m Diyat, besides serving 7-year jail term

GUJRAT: Gujrat Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Javed Akram Baitu awarded a 7-year jail term, and a Rs100,000 fine, to a woman accused of kidnapping and a newborn girl who later died, besides ordering payment of Rs8.1 million as Diyat to her parents.

The Civil Lines police had registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of the newborn’s father, Shahbaz Ahmed, on July 9, 2024, following his daughter going missing from hospital after being shifted to the ward.

The police later traced and arrested a suspect, Shazia Bibi of Okara, who was temporarily residing in Warpal Chatha village near Wazirabad town.

The woman confessed to have kidnapped the baby girl for not being able to give birth despite the passage of several years since her marriage.

However, the kidnapped baby girl later died in a Gujranwala hospital and the woman buried her in a graveyard at Warpal Chatha village. On her identification, the police exhumed the body for autopsy.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay Rs8.1 million in Diyat to the parents of the deceased baby girl. In case of non-payment, the convict will not be released from the jail even after completing the term, the court ordered.

In a 20-page judgment, the court also converted section 302 into 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code and remarked that the convict did not want to kill the baby girl intentionally.

buses: The University of Gujrat Syndicate in its 52nd meeting held at the Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday granted approval for the purchase of 27 additional buses to expand the university’s transport fleet.

Several other key decisions were approved to enhance student services and institutional development.

According to a press release issued by the UoG, the vice chancellor briefed the house on several key initiatives, including the new `workload policy’, which standardises 40 working hours per week for all faculty members and is expected to save over Rs100 million annually.

Prof Haq told the members about the launch of a comprehensive scholarship policy worth Rs250 million, benefiting over 4,200 students – including nearly 1,000 orphans and single-parent students – claiming that every fifth student at UoG is studying on scholarship.

Despite these allocations, the VC said, the varsity remains financially sound, having already achieved Rs1.1 billion in revenue this semester. The VC said 36 new academic programmes had been approved, 13 of which went operational this year, enrolling 915 students and generating Rs55 million in new revenue which is expected to reach Rs300 million in next four years.

The UoG has also enhanced its rental income by 33.

The meeting also endorsed the restructuring of the Recruitment Complaint Redressal Cell to streamline grievance handling and ensure transparency.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025