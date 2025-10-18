Pre-arrest bail of Aleema, Uzma extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, till Oct 24 in cases related to last year’s October protest.

Both sisters did not appear before the court on the expiry of their bail period. However, their counsel submitted an application for a one-time exemption from personal appearance. The counsel told the court that both petitioners were summoned by an Islamabad court and had gone there to attend the proceedings.

The court accepted the exemption request for one hearing and extended the interim bail of both sisters till Oct 24.

The cases were registered with Islampura, Lari Adda, Masti Gate, and Shafiqabad police stations regarding alleged violence occurred during the protests on Oct 5, 2024.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025