GT Road dug up for trenches left without repairs

GUJRAT: The sites of trenches dug up by the police on the GT Road during the march of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) more than a week ago are yet to be repaired and they are causing several road mishaps as well as inconvenience to the motorists.

Official sources said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) had also declined to repair the trenches’ sites on the pretext of not being taken in the loop by the police and law enforcement authorities at the time of execution of the trenches.

The trenches were dug up on both sides of the bridges of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in the limits of Gujrat and Wazirabad districts whereas two such trenches were also dug up at Channi Mor, Gujrat city, and Kharian city.

The flow of traffic would usually get slower near the toll plazas of the river bridges but the situation at Channi Mor has been quite critical because of the fast flow of vehicles on both sides of the GT Road.

A number of motorists who travel on that route complained about the road mishaps happening at the site in the last few days, deploring that the authorities were not resolving the issue. They urged the authorities to take measures for the immediate repair and carpeting of the road.

The trenches were filled with mud by Monday evening after LEAs crackdown on the TLP march and road blocks were cleared. Now the muddy tracks at trenches sites on the GT Road have become a nuisance for the motorists. Besides, they are causing dust pollution in the area.

Official sources said that the matter of repairing these road sections was taken up with the NHA high-ups after its regional office formally declined to spend money on the repairs for not having a budget under this head. They added that a regional deputy director of the NHA had informed the administration, police and other authorities concerned about not being able to do the needful.

An NHA official also complained about not being taken into confidence by the police before digging the tracks. However, official sources in the police said the trenches were imminent to ensure the law and order situation and it happened throughout the GT Road between Lahore and Islamabad. They added that the number of trenches was increased to stop the TLP marchers.

However, it is learnt that the matter is now being discussed at the level of NHA chairman and the chief secretary but the local authorities have no idea whether they should do the repair as the road is under control of the authority and the provincial highways department cannot spend funds on its repair.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025