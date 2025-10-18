Minor girl’s harasser ‘injured during escape bid’, arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested on Friday a man in injured condition, who had allegedly harassed a minor girl and attempted to abduct her on Wednesday last.

According to a press release issued by Lodhran CCD, Ms Khalida Imran, wife of Abid Musharaf, a resident of Chandni Chowk, Jandiwala, Lodhran city, complained to the city police that on Oct 15, an unidentified motorcyclist sexually harassed her daughter ‘W’ (8) and also attempted to abduct her on his motorcycle while she was going to learn the Holy Quran at a seminary.

She said when her daughter raised an alarm, people gathered there and rescued her from the suspect, who managed to escape.

The police registered an FIR (No 1813/25) on the complaint of the girl’s mother and started an investigation.

The CCD says that with the help of CCTV camera footage, the city police traced and arrested the suspect in an injured condition.

Giving details, the press release says that on Friday, a CCD team spotted the suspect on a motorcycle at Katchey Chowk. On seeing the police, the suspect panicked and attempted to flee, but his speeding motorcycle rammed into a roadside tree, leaving his leg and an arm fractured.

The police arrested the injured suspect, who was identified as Kamran.

The police say that the suspect confessed to his crime and was later admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

