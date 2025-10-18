Woman booked for ‘killing’ husband with help of friend

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman has been booked for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her friend in Muhalla Maidanwala, Shorkot, in Jhang.

Complainant Ashraf alleged in his FIR that his son Asif caught his wife Umme Habiba with a man in his house. He further alleged that they overpowered his son and strangled him with a rope.

Shorkot City police were conducting raids to arrest the accused woman and her friend.

Meanwhile, a youth was shot dead by unidentified persons for contracting love marriage in Chak 88 at Khanewal.

Police said deceased Shahid of Shorkot had been hiding in said village along with his wife after the court marriage, fearing attack from his in-laws.

Police claimed that they succeeded to trace the couple and called the deceased to a house in the same village with the excuse of deciding the issue in a jury. When he was sitting there, two unidentified persons allegedly entered the house and opened indiscriminate fire on him. As a result he was seriously injured and taken to the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

He was later referred to the Multan Nishtar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

FLOOD SURVEY: The Jhang District Education Authority CEO has relieved 268 schoolteachers from their duties and assigned them to flood survey work under the Punjab Social and Economic Registry (PSER).

Citizens showed concern over the decision and said that it could adversely affect the overall academic performance across the district. They said that the administration had already constituted flood loss assessment committees, comprising revenue staff, urban unit representatives, army personnel, and lumberdars, under the supervision of respective assistant commissioners.

They questioned why, despite the availability of clerical staff in the Education Department and other administrative offices to assist the PSER survey, schoolteachers were assigned to the survey.

ROAD REPAIR: Repair and rehabilitation work on the 34 km-long stretch of the 12 main roads of Faisalabad city through cold milling technology costing Rs1.38 billion have been approved on Friday by Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar.

A statement issued in this regard said that 20 kilometers of roads would be cold milled and 14 kilometers would be dismantled and restored, along with zebra crossings, lane markings and curb stones.

Additionally, a meeting of divisional sugarcane development cess fund committee greenlit repair, construction and rehabilitation of eight roads, including six of Chiniot and two of Jhang, with a cost of Rs370 million.

Meanwhile, the commissioner met with foreign doctors working at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and thanked them for their precious time given to the cardiac patients in Faisalabad.

EVE-TEASER HELD: The Faisalabad Saddar police arrested a vagabond identified as Mudassar for allegedly harassing women and minor girls in the streets of Chak 227-RB.

Complainant Arshad claimed in his FIR that the accused was habitual of teasing women and children and attempted to kidnap his sister Ayesha (19) when she was on way to college.

ARRESTED: Toba Tek Singh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly causing a loss of Rs2 million to the provincial revenue department.

ACE Circle Inspector Hafiz Saeed Farooq claimed that both Muhammad Waryam and Muhammad Siddiq had tampered with the record of their farmland with the connivance of some revenue department officials. As a result, he claimed that Rs2 million transfer fee could not be deposited in the government exchequer.

He said an inquiry was conducted on the orders of ACE Divisional Director Kanwar Khalid, in which the charges against the accused were proved.

