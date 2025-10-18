E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Special branch cop shot at, injured

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

SAHIWAL: A special branch police constable was allegedly shot at and critically injured by four men, who suspected him of being an “informer”, at village 112/7-R, Chichawatni tehsil, late on Thursday.

Reports say that Lahore special branch unit Constable Ahmed Hasan had returned to his native village, 112/7-R, on leave.

Hasan was allegedly attacked by three brothers -- Tipu Sultan, Kamran and Abu Sufyan – and their accomplice Mohsin, all residents of the village, at an intersection, with clubs.

One of the suspects pulled out a pistol and shot at the constable, leaving him critically injured.The suspects managed to escape.

Locals immediately called the Rescue 1122 team, which shifted Ahmed Hasan to Chichawatni THQ hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Sources say that the attackers believed Hasan had been informing police about their illegal activities, resulting in raids on their outhouse and residences.

On Hasan’s complaint, Chichawatni Saddar police registered a case against the four suspects under sections 337-F(ii), 337-A, 337-L and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

SHO claimed that two of the suspects, Tipu Sultan and Kamran, have been arrested.

BOY MOLESTED: Pakpattan Saddar police claimed to have arrested a youth who allegedly molested a 13-year-old physically challenged boy at 37/SP village, Pakpattan tehsil, late on Thursday.

According to police sources,‘Z’ (13), who is physically challenged, had gone to collect milk from a nearby village, Vandha. When he failed to return home by nightfall, his family grew concerned and began searching for him.

During the search, the family heard cries near an outhouse. On reaching there, they found that a local youth, M’, a worker at the outhouse, was allegedly molesting the boy.

Upon seeing the boy’s family, the suspect fled the scene.

The police say that District Police Officer Javed Chadhar took immediate notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the suspect. Later, the police claimed that the suspect had been arrested.

Pakpattan Saddar police registered a case against the suspect under sections 376(iii) and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the boy’s father.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

